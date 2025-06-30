$VERA stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VERA stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,304,675 of trading volume.

$VERA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VERA:

$VERA insiders have traded $VERA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK G ENRIGHT has made 4 purchases buying 250,000 shares for an estimated $5,277,311 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARSHALL FORDYCE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 37,188 shares for an estimated $1,277,449.

$VERA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $VERA stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VERA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VERA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

