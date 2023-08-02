Vera Bradley (VRA) Price Target Increased by 6.25% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) has been revised to 8.67 / share. This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.64% from the latest reported closing price of 6.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vera Bradley. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRA is 0.07%, a decrease of 2.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 17,976K shares. The put/call ratio of VRA is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fund 1 Investments holds 2,570K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing an increase of 34.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRA by 53.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 878K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares, representing an increase of 11.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRA by 37.44% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 707K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing an increase of 44.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRA by 128.13% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 701K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing an increase of 78.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRA by 439.38% over the last quarter.

FVRMX - Franklin Microcap Value Fund Advisor Class holds 698K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vera Bradley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands - Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as 'gifting' and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.