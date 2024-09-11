Vera Bradley Q2 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) reported that its second quarter consolidated net income totaled $5.7 million, or $0.19 per share compared to $9.3 million, or $0.30 per share, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.13, compared to $0.33. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated net revenues were $110.8 million compared to $128.2 million in the prior year second quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $120.66 million in revenue.

For Fiscal 2025, the company expects: consolidated net revenues of approximately $410 million; and EPS of approximately $0.10.

Shares of Vera Bradley are down 12% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

