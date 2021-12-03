Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shareholders have endured a 25% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 25% over a half decade. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 5.9%. But this could be related to the soft market, which is down about 3.5% in the same period.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Vera Bradley's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 4.8% each year. Notably, the share price has fallen at 6% per year, fairly close to the change in the EPS. This suggests that market participants have not changed their view of the company all that much. So it's fair to say the share price has been responding to changes in EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:VRA Earnings Per Share Growth December 3rd 2021

A Different Perspective

Vera Bradley provided a TSR of 19% over the year. That's fairly close to the broader market return. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 5% over the last five years. While 'turnarounds seldom turn' there are green shoots for Vera Bradley. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vera Bradley better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Vera Bradley that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

