Vera Bradley Co-Founder Barbara Baekgaard Transitions to Director Emeritus Role Ahead of Shareholders Meeting

Vera Bradley, Inc. announced that co-founder Barbara Baekgaard will not seek re-election at the upcoming shareholders meeting, transitioning to a Director Emeritus role. Despite stepping back from official board duties, she will remain engaged in the brand's transformation. Baekgaard has been instrumental in developing Vera Bradley since its founding in 1982, recognized for her creativity and leadership. The company's CEO, Jackie Ardrey, praised her impact on both the company and the communities it serves. Baekgaard is also known for her philanthropic efforts, including the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, which has raised over $41 million for research. She expressed her enthusiasm for the future of the company and her commitment to supporting its mission to empower women through thoughtful design and social impact.

Potential Positives

Barbara Baekgaard will transition to a Director Emeritus role, allowing her to continue providing valuable insights and maintain her influence on the brand's transformation.

Baekgaard's long-standing commitment to philanthropy, exemplified by the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, enhances the company's positive public image and community engagement.

The recognition of Baekgaard's contributions reinforces the brand's heritage and values, potentially strengthening customer loyalty and employee morale.

Potential Negatives

Barbara Baekgaard's stepping down from the board may raise concerns about succession planning and leadership continuity within the company, given her significant role in its history and direction.

The transition of Baekgaard to a Director Emeritus role could signal potential instability or shifts in company culture and vision, which may be unsettling for investors and employees.

FAQ

Who is Barbara Baekgaard and what is her role at Vera Bradley?

Barbara Baekgaard is the co-founder of Vera Bradley, transitioning to a Director Emeritus role after stepping back from official board duties.

What contributions has Barbara Baekgaard made to Vera Bradley?

Baekgaard has played a pivotal role in launching and shaping Vera Bradley, recognized for its vibrant patterns and designs since 1982.

What is the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer?

Founded by Baekgaard and co-founder Patricia Miller, the foundation has raised over $41 million for breast cancer research.

How will Barbara Baekgaard continue to be involved with Vera Bradley?

Baekgaard will offer her insights and historical knowledge to support the brand transformation while remaining engaged with the company.

What values does Vera Bradley uphold?

Vera Bradley is committed to empowering women through thoughtful design, social impact, and philanthropy, principles championed by Baekgaard since its inception.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) has announced that its co-founder Barbara Baekgaard, will not stand for re-election at the upcoming shareholders meeting and will instead transition to a Director Emeritus role. While she will be stepping back from official board duties, Baekgaard will continue to remain involved in the Company she co-founded and the Vera Bradley brand transformation.





Baekgaard’s influence on Vera Bradley has been immeasurable. From launching the brand in 1982 with Patricia Miller to growing it into a beloved lifestyle company recognized for its vibrant, handcrafted patterns and innovative designs, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the business and inspiring generations of women entrepreneurs.





“Barb has been the heart and soul of Vera Bradley,” said Jackie Ardrey, CEO of Vera Bradley. “Her leadership, creativity, and generosity have shaped not only our company but also the communities she serves. While she steps back from the boardroom, we are thrilled that she will continue to lend her visionary thoughts and insights as we continue to execute on the brand transformation.





Beyond Vera Bradley, Baekgaard remains a force in philanthropy and hospitality. In 1994, Baekgaard, along with Miller, established the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer after the loss of a dear friend to breast cancer. To date, the Foundation has raised over $41 million for breast cancer research. She also founded The Bradley, Fort Wayne’s only boutique hotel. Baekgaard continues her personal philanthropic endeavors and sits on boards focusing on medical research.





“I appreciate the collaborative support and business insights from Vera Bradley’s Board members over these years, and am excited about the new path that will be charted by this new generation of the Vera Bradley Board.” Added Mrs. Baekgaard, “I look forward to continuing to offer my insights and historical knowledge for our business. My love for the Vera Bradley brand remains undiminished, and I am extremely optimistic about the Company’s future under Jackie’s leadership.”





As Baekgaard embarks on this new chapter, Vera Bradley remains steadfast in its mission to empower women through thoughtful design, social impact, and a commitment to giving back—values that Baekgaard has championed since day one.





CONTACTS:





Investors:





Tom Filandro, Partner





ICR, Inc









VeraBradleyIR@icrinc.com









Media:









mediacontact@verabradley.com









877-708-VERA (8372)



