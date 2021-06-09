Markets
VRA

Vera Bradley Boosts FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022, based on the first quarter performance.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects consolidated earnings in a range of $0.85 to $1.00 per share on consolidated net revenues between $555 million and $575 million.

Previously, the company expected consolidated earnings in a range of $0.80 to $0.90 per share on consolidated net revenues between $550 million and $575 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share on revenues of $562.42 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular