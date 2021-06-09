Vera Bradley Boosts FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022, based on the first quarter performance.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects consolidated earnings in a range of $0.85 to $1.00 per share on consolidated net revenues between $555 million and $575 million.

Previously, the company expected consolidated earnings in a range of $0.80 to $0.90 per share on consolidated net revenues between $550 million and $575 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share on revenues of $562.42 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

