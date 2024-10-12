Vera Bradley Board Approves Limited-duration Shareholder Rights Plan; Stock Up

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) announced that its Board has unanimously approved a limited-duration shareholder rights plan to protect shareholder interests and maximize value.

The Rights Plan aims to ensure that all shareholders can realize the long-term value of their investments while preventing any individual or group from gaining control through aggressive stock acquisitions without Board approval and without offering an appropriate premium to all shareholders.

The plan allows for the issuance of one right for each share of common stock. These rights become exercisable if a person or group acquires 15% of the company's stock without Board approval, or if an existing shareholder increases their ownership beyond this threshold. If triggered, the rights would enable holders to purchase additional shares at a price equal to twice the exercise price. The strategy ensures the Board has adequate time to assess and protect the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

VRA closed Friday's regular trading at $5.18 up $0.04 or 0.78%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further gained $0.37 or 7.14%.

