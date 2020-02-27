VER Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of VEREIT Inc (Symbol: VER) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.45, changing hands as low as $9.04 per share. VEREIT Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VER's low point in its 52 week range is $7.785 per share, with $10.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.19.

