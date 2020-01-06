VER Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of VEREIT Inc (Symbol: VER) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.20, changing hands as high as $9.22 per share. VEREIT Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VER's low point in its 52 week range is $7.26 per share, with $10.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.14.

