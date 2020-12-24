Markets
VEON's Subsidiaries In Ukraine And Kazakhstan Sign Loan Agreements For $170 Mln

(RTTNews) - VEON Ltd. (VEON) said that its operating company in Ukraine, Kyivstar, has signed three bilateral unsecured loan agreements with Raiffeisen Bank Aval Joint Stock Company, Joint Stock Company Alfa-Bank and Joint Stock Company OTP Bank, for an aggregate amount of about $145 million.

The loan agreement with Raiffeisen has a 5-year term, and the loan agreements with Alfa-Bank and OTP have a 3-year term.

In addition, VEON said that its subsidiary in Kazakhstan, KaR-Tel, has signed a bilateral unsecured loan agreement with Forte Bank JSC for about $25 million, which has a 3-year term.

