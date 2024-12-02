Veon’s Kyivstar launches GenAI Lab with AWS

VEON (VEON) announces the launch of a generative AI lab by Kyivstar in partnership with Amazon Web Services. This initiative will help Ukrainian enterprises introduce AI technologies with the aim to enhance business processes and contribute to the country’s long-term economic recovery. Harnessing the power of AWS cloud solutions, the new lab will deliver AI services, such as text and visual content generation, augmented intelligence-based chatbots, virtual assistants, and more. These tools will help to enhance operational efficiencies for Ukrainian businesses, create competitive advantages and support long-term growth. In addition to serving Ukrainian enterprises, Kyivstar and Kyivstar Tech will also offer services like cloud migration and analytics to international markets, building up Ukraine’s technology export capacity.

