Veoneer sees Q4 sales growth despite pandemic, CEO says - Automotive News

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Automotive technology group Veoneer VNEsdb.STALV.N still expects to reach fourth-quarter organic sales growth and has yet to see any marked impact on demand from the second wave of the pandemic, its top executive told Automotive News Europe.

Carlson said things were so far looking good in terms of it reaching its outlook for an organic, or like-for-like, sales increase in the fourth quarter, its first since it was spun off from airbag maker Autoliv ALV.N, ALIVsdb.ST in 2018.

"The outcome should be organic growth for the first time. That is something we are really looking forward to," Chief Executive Jan Carlson was quoted as saying by the publication.

Carlson said the company, a maker of vision systems, radars and driver-assistance software, had not seen any big effect on demand from the lockdowns and related restrictions once again implemented in parts of Europe due to the resurgent pandemic.

"It's not that visible at the moment. We haven't seen any big declines due to the second wave as demand is holding up," Carlson said.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

