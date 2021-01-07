US Markets
VNE

Veoneer says returned to organic sales growth in Q4, to accelerate in 2021

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Automotive technology group Veoneer expects to have returned to organic sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 and sees growth accelerating in 2021, it said in a statement on Thursday.

STOCKHOLM, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Automotive technology group Veoneer VNE.N, VNEsdb.ST expects to have returned to organic sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 and sees growth accelerating in 2021, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The Swedish maker of vision systems, radar and software for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) also said it estimated the current value of its order book for 2020 at approximately $14 billion.

The company said its new order intake for 2020 corresponded to an average annual value of around $530 million, of which 65% from active safety products.

Veoneer said it estimated its share of active safety orders for 2020 to be around 15%, above its current market share by sales.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VNE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular