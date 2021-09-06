Veoneer Says Its Products Enable Level 3 Hands-off Self-driving Tech

(RTTNews) - The automotive technology company Veoneer Inc. (VNE) said that its products enable level 3 hands-off self-driving tech.

During the fall, Mercedes-Benz' DRIVE PILOT system is being introduced with performance from Veoneer's Stereo Vision and Radar products to support level 3 self-driving, Veoneer said in a statement.

Veoneer noted that its fourth generation stereo vision camera system is comprised of fully integrated hardware and perception software to master the challenges of highly automated driving.

The stereo vision camera system uses Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) technology in combination with 3D stereo for accurate classification and positioning of objects in front of the vehicle.

Functions enabled by the stereo camera are lane detection, free space, small obstacle detection and 3D objects classification. In addition, the stereo camera is contributing to the detection of emergency vehicles and construction warning trailers to support level 3 driving.

