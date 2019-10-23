US Markets

Veoneer posts smaller Q3 loss than expected as cost cuts bite

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published

Swedish auto technology group Veoneer on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected third-quarter operating loss, overshadowing a cut to its full-year organic sales forecast and sending shares sharply higher.

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swedish auto technology group Veoneer VNE.N, VNEsdb.ST on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected third-quarter operating loss, overshadowing a cut to its full-year organic sales forecast and sending shares sharply higher.

The company, which makes radars, vision systems and software for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving, said its quarterly operating loss grew to $122 million from a loss of 58 million a year-earlier, better than the mean forecast for a $133 million loss according to Refinitiv data.

Veoneer shares rose 8.2% following the results.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +4687001008; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular