Veoneer picked to supply active safety system for Asian carmaker

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Swedish auto technology firm Veoneer said on Wednesday it had been picked by a global Asia-based carmaker to supply a vision and radar based active safety system. The new contract comes after Veoneer on January 3 reported that order intake for 2019 more than halved from the 2018 level, blaming timing delays for a weak end to the year. [nL8N298135] "We are truly honoured to be selected by yet another global automaker to develop and build a state-of-the-art active safety system," Veoneer CEO Jan Carlson said in a statement. Veoneer said it expected to begin delivering the system in 2022. "This is the eighth customer for Veoneer's in-house developed vision system," the company said. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson) ((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: VEONEER ORDER/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.