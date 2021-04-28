Veoneer losses narrow less than forecast in Q1

US Markets
Automotive technology group Veoneer reported a bigger-than-expected loss for the first quarter on Wednesday and stood by its guidance for like-for-like sales growth of more than 25% this year.

Sweden-based Veoneer said operating losses eased to $104 million from $122 million in the year-ago quarter to come in short of a mean analysts' forecast for a loss of $82 million, according to Refinitiv data.

