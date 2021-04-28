Veoneer losses narrow less than forecast as chip shortage weighs

Adds details, background, quote

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Automotive technology group Veoneer VNE.N reported a bigger-than-expected loss for the first quarter on Wednesday amid cost pressures from a global chip shortage, but stood by guidance for like-for-like sales growth of more than 25% this year.

Sweden-based Veoneer said operating losses eased to $104 million from $122 million in the year-ago quarter to come in short of a mean analysts' forecast for a loss of $82 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The maker of vision systems, radars and software for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) was hit hard by the initial outbreak of pandemic more than a year ago. But car production has since broadly recovered while facing a shortage of electronic components, above all semiconductors.

The company, which competes with the likes of Aptiv APTV.N, Bosch, Continental CONG.DE and Mobileye INTC.O, said the chip shortage had resulted in extra costs in the quarter while it also contended with the lingering turbulence created by the pandemic.

"In conjunction with these developments the underlying demand for cars continues to be strong," Veoneer Chief Executive and Chairman Jan Carlson said in a statement.

"We anticipate that disruptions will continue during the second quarter and then gradually decrease," he added.

The Sweden-listed shares of Veoneer VNEsdb.ST fell 2.9% at 1113 GMT.

