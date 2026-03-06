Markets
VEON Stock Rises 5% After Its Subsidiary Agrees To Buy Stake In TPL Insurance For $14.6 Mln

March 06, 2026 — 10:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of VEON Ltd. (VEON) are climbing roughly 5 percent during Friday morning trading following its subsidiary, Jazz International Holding Limited, announced an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in TPL Insurance Limited for a purchase price of approximately $14.6 million.

The company's shares are currently trading at $56.00 on the Nasdaq, up 5.30 percent. The stock closed trading on Thursday at $53.18. It has climbed as high as $62.86 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $34.55 to $64.00.

The transaction, expected to close in mid-2026, marks a new milestone for VEON's growing digital financial services portfolio in one of its most dynamic growth markets.

