VEON Shifts to Nasdaq, Targets Emerging Market Growth

VEON (VEON) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
VEON Ltd. has consolidated its share trading on Nasdaq, moving away from Euronext Amsterdam to enhance trading liquidity and streamline reporting. This strategic shift is part of VEON’s efforts to capture growth opportunities in emerging markets while boosting visibility among Gulf investors. The company, which provides digital services to nearly 160 million customers across six countries, is set to become the largest Nasdaq-listed entity with a headquarters in Dubai.
For further insights into VEON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.