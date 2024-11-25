VEON Shifts to Nasdaq, Targets Emerging Market Growth

VEON (VEON) has released an update.

VEON Ltd. has consolidated its share trading on Nasdaq, moving away from Euronext Amsterdam to enhance trading liquidity and streamline reporting. This strategic shift is part of VEON’s efforts to capture growth opportunities in emerging markets while boosting visibility among Gulf investors. The company, which provides digital services to nearly 160 million customers across six countries, is set to become the largest Nasdaq-listed entity with a headquarters in Dubai.

