US Markets

Veon sells its stake in Algerian unit for $682 mln

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Mobile operator Veon has sold its 45.57% stake in Omnium Telecom Algerie SpA to the Algerian National Investment Fund for $682 million, it said on Friday.

STOCKHOLM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mobile operator Veon VON.AS has sold its 45.57% stake in Omnium Telecom Algerie SpA to the Algerian National Investment Fund for $682 million, it said on Friday.

The company, which owns telecom operators in both Ukraine and Russia, said the sale of its stake in the Algerian business increased the group's liquidity to $3.1 billion.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm Editing by David Goodman )

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular