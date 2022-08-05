Veon sells its stake in Algerian unit for $682 mln

STOCKHOLM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mobile operator Veon VON.AS has sold its 45.57% stake in Omnium Telecom Algerie SpA to the Algerian National Investment Fund for $682 million, it said on Friday.

The company, which owns telecom operators in both Ukraine and Russia, said the sale of its stake in the Algerian business increased the group's liquidity to $3.1 billion.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm Editing by David Goodman )

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.