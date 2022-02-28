VEON Q4 Profit Soars On Sale Gain, Higher Subscribers - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - VEON Ltd. (VEON), a Dutch provider of connectivity and digital services, reported Monday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders soared to $299 million from last year's $8 million.

The results reflected $225 million post-tax gain from the sale of the Russian towers.

EBITDA climbed 10.6 percent from last year to $827 million.

Total Revenue grew 12.2 percent to $2.05 billion from $1.83 billion a year ago.

Total mobile customers in the year 2021 grew 4.4 percent to 203.6 million. 4G subscribers climbed 30 percent to 97.3 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.