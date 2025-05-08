VEON Ltd. Shareholders Re-elect Board and Chairman Augie Fabela at 2025 AGM

VEON shareholders re-elected the board at the 2025 AGM, with founder Augie Fabela continuing as chairman.

VEON Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in New York City, where shareholders re-elected seven directors to the Board, including founder Augie K Fabela II, and former U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo. Following the AGM, the new Board convened and re-elected Fabela as Chairman for another term. Fabela expressed gratitude to shareholders for their support and committed to accelerating VEON's growth in emerging markets through technology-driven services. Approximately 99.5% of shareholders participated in the meeting, which also included the approval of the company's audited financial statements and the re-appointment of UHY LLP as external auditor for the upcoming financial year. VEON, a digital operator providing services to nearly 160 million customers across six countries, aims to create value for stakeholders and transform lives through its offerings.

Potential Positives

Shareholders demonstrated strong support with 99.5% of shares represented at the AGM, indicating confidence in the company's leadership and direction.



The re-election of well-known and experienced directors, including the company’s founder and former U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, suggests a commitment to stability and strong governance.



The company’s focus on accelerating growth in frontier markets with AI-enabled digital services positions VEON strategically in a growing sector.



Approval of UHY LLP as external auditor reinforces financial accountability and transparency, which can enhance investor trust.

Potential Negatives

The re-election of the same board members may raise concerns about a lack of fresh perspectives and innovation in leadership, potentially limiting the company's ability to adapt to market changes.

The focus on "AI-enabled digital services" and "cutting-edge technologies" without specifying concrete strategies or achievements could lead to skepticism regarding the company's growth projections.

The mention of forward-looking statements and associated risks suggests uncertainty about the execution of the company's strategy, which could deter investors.

FAQ

What major decisions were made during the VEON AGM?

At the VEON AGM, shareholders re-elected seven directors and approved the re-appointment of UHY LLP as external auditor.

Who is the newly elected Chairman of VEON?

Augie K Fabela II was re-elected as the Chairman of VEON's Board for a second term.

How many shareholders participated in the VEON AGM?

Approximately 99.5% of VEON Ltd. shares were represented at the AGM.

What is VEON's mission as stated in the press release?

VEON aims to accelerate growth in dynamic frontier markets through AI-enabled digital services and innovative technologies.

Where can I find information about VEON's Board of Directors?

The profiles of VEON’s Board directors are available on the Company's website at www.veon.com.

$VEON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $VEON stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

New York and Dubai, May 8, 2025:



VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” or the “Company”), today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in New York City at Nasdaq Stock Market, where the Company is listed. With the AGM, the Company’s shareholders approved the recommended slate of seven directors as VEON’s incoming Board of Directors (the “Board”), re-electing the seven directors who served on VEON’s Board in the previous term.





VEON welcomes back its founder Augie K Fabela II, Andrei Gusev, Rt. Hon. Sir Brandon Lewis CBE, Duncan Perry, 70



th



U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, Michiel Soeting and VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu to the Board. Following the AGM, the new Board held its inaugural meeting, and re-elected VEON’s Founder Augie K Fabela II as the Chairman for a second term.





“I am honored to serve VEON for another term as the Chairman of the Board along with our distinguished directors. We will continue to work with our Group CEO and the Management team to accelerate VEON’s growth in dynamic frontier markets, transforming our customers’ lives with AI-enabled digital services, cutting-edge technologies and new businesses,”



said Augie K Fabela II.



“On behalf of the Board and the Management teams of VEON, I want to thank our shareholders for their support for our Company and for their participation in our AGM. We all look forward to a new term that will take VEON to new heights with our great pioneering spirit, creating value for all our stakeholders.”





Holders of approximately 99.5% of VEON Ltd. shares were represented at the AGM. The Company laid before shareholders the report of the Company’s auditor and the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment UHY LLP as external auditor of the Company’s financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, and confirmed the authority of the directors to fix the remuneration of UHY and such other audit firms as shall be necessary for compliance with law and regulation applicable to the Company.





The profiles of VEON’s Board directors can be found on the Company’s website:



www.veon.com









About VEON







VEON is Nasdaq-listed digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. For more information, visit:



https://www.veon.com.









Disclaimer







This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not anticipate. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to, among other things, the execution of VEON’s strategy. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Contact Information







Hande Asik





Group Director of Communications







pr@veon.com









