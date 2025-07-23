VEON Ltd. Scheduled to Announce 2Q25 Earnings on August 7, 2025

VEON will release 2Q25 earnings on August 7, 2025, followed by a conference call for shareholders.

VEON Ltd. has announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending June 30, 2025, on August 7, 2025, at 8:00 GST (0:00 EST). The company will also host a conference call with senior management that day at 16:00 GST (8:00 EST). Participants can register for the call and access the webcast or dial-in by following provided links. Questions for the management can be submitted and upvoted via a Q&A platform starting July 31, 2025, until 24 hours before the call. VEON, a global digital operator serving around 160 million customers, aims to enhance engagement with its shareholders through this initiative.

Potential Positives

VEON will provide a financial and operational update, reflecting transparency and accountability to its investors.

The company is enhancing shareholder engagement by allowing retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions for the management during theearnings call

The results conference call offers an opportunity for live interaction with senior management, increasing shareholder communication.

VEON operates in six countries, serving nearly 160 million customers, which emphasizes its significant market presence and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

VEON's reliance on a Q&A platform for shareholder engagement may signal a lack of direct communication strategy, potentially alienating some investors who prefer traditional methods.



The mention of "forward-looking statements" accompanied by risks and uncertainties may imply that the company is facing challenges that could affect its future performance.



The forward-looking statements disclaimer indicates potential issues with past expectations, leading to possible investor skepticism regarding the company's reliability and future growth prospects.

FAQ

When will VEON release its 2Q25 earnings update?

VEON will release its 2Q25 earnings update on August 7, 2025, at 8:00 GST (0:00 EST).

How can I access the VEONearnings conference call

You can access the VEONearnings conference callby registering through the provided link: https://veon-2q-2025-trading-update.open-exchange.net/.

What is the purpose of the Q&A session during the call?

The Q&A session allows shareholders to submit and ask questions to VEON management during theearnings call

When will the Q&A platform for submitting questions open?

The Q&A platform will open on July 31, 2025, at 8:00 EST, allowing shareholders to submit questions.

How can I contact VEON Investor Relations for support?

You can email VEON Investor Relations at ir@veon.com for any inquiries or support.

VEON to Release 2Q25 Earnings Update on August 7, 2025









Dubai, July 23, 2025



– VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON), a global digital operator, today confirms that the Group will release its selected financial and operating results for the second quarter and half-year ended June 30, 2025, at 8:00 GST (0:00 EST) on August 7, 2025.





VEON will also host a results conference call with senior management at 16:00 GST (8:00 EST) on the same day.









2Q25 results conference call









To register and access the event, please click here or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser:



https://veon-2q-2025-trading-update.open-exchange.net/







Once registered, a registration confirmation will be sent to the email address provided during registration with a link to access the webcast and dial-in details to listen to the conference call over the phone.





We strongly encourage you to watch the event through the webcast link, but if you prefer to dial in, please use the dial-in details.









Q&A









If you want to participate in the Q&A session, we ask that you select the ‘Yes' option on the ‘Will you be asking questions live on the call?’ dropdown. That will bring you to a page where you can join the Q&A room by clicking 'Connect to meeting’.





You will be brought into a zoom webinar where you can listen to the presentation and once Q&A begins, if you have a question, please use the ‘raise hand button’ on the bottom of your zoom screen. When it is your turn to speak, the moderator will announce your name as well as sending a message to your screen asking you to confirm you want to talk. Once accepted, please unmute your mic and ask your question.





To enhance engagement with the company’s shareholders and facilitate connections with its investors, VEON is partnering with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions, a selection of which will be answered by VEON management during the results conference call.





Starting on July 31, 2025, at 8:00 EST, the Q&A platform will become available, and all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for VEON management by visiting:



https://app.saytechnologies.com/veon-2025-q2



. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the trading update conference call. Shareholders can email



support@saytechnologies.com



for any support inquiries.





You can also submit your questions prior the event to VEON Investor Relations at



ir@veon.com



.





We look forward to your participation.







About VEON







VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq. For more information visit:



https://www.veon.com/



.







Disclaimer







This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute VEON’s operating model as well as its governance, strategic and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Contact information







VEON





Investor Relations







ir@veon.com













