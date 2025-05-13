VEON LTD Earnings Preview: Recent $VEON Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

VEON LTD ($VEON) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,015,920,000 and earnings of $0.85 per share.
VEON LTD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of VEON LTD stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 627,465 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,161,346
- HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD removed 489,307 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,338,678
- CITIGROUP INC removed 279,508 shares (-92.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,189,343
- MORGAN STANLEY added 177,353 shares (+170.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,111,855
- LINGOTTO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 159,714 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,404,531
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 117,945 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,143,581
- CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. added 74,670 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,994,267
