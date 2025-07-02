VEON Ltd. Announces Successful Pricing of USD 200 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029

VEON Ltd. announces successful pricing of USD 200 million in senior unsecured notes due 2029 for general corporate purposes.

Quiver AI Summary

VEON Ltd. has successfully completed the pricing of a private placement of USD 200 million in senior unsecured notes due in 2029, with an annual interest rate of 9.000%, following an earlier announcement on June 16, 2025, regarding external financing options. The notes will be issued by VEON MidCo B.V. and guaranteed by VEON Amsterdam B.V., with expected credit ratings of BB- from S&P and Fitch. The funds raised will be used for general corporate purposes and to optimize the company's capital structure. VEON CFO Burak Ozer emphasized the significance of this placement in demonstrating investor confidence in VEON's financial outlook and strategic direction, with settlement anticipated on July 15, 2025. The transaction is exempt from U.S. Securities Act registration requirements, and no public offering will occur in the United States or the UK.

Potential Positives

VEON successfully completed a private placement of USD 200 million in senior unsecured notes, demonstrating effective capital market engagement.

The issuance of the Notes at par with a 9.000% annual interest rate indicates strong investor confidence in VEON's financial stability and strategic direction.

The expected credit rating of BB- from S&P and Fitch highlights VEON's solid creditworthiness in the eyes of institutional investors.

The proceeds from the transaction are aimed at optimizing VEON's capital structure, which could enhance overall financial performance and flexibility.

Potential Negatives

The Notes have a relatively high interest rate of 9.000%, which could indicate that the company is perceived as higher risk by investors.

The expected credit rating of BB- suggests the company has a non-investment grade rating, potentially making it harder to secure favorable financing in the future.

The press release notes that there is no assurance these notes will be issued, indicating potential uncertainty in the financing process.

FAQ

What are the details of VEON's recent private placement?

VEON completed a private placement of USD 200 million in senior unsecured notes due in 2029, with a 9% annual interest rate.

Who issued the senior unsecured notes for VEON?

The senior unsecured notes were issued by VEON MidCo B.V. and guaranteed by VEON Amsterdam B.V.

When is the settlement date for the notes?

The settlement for the notes is expected on July 15, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

How will the proceeds from the notes be used?

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to optimize VEON’s capital structure.

What is VEON's market focus?

VEON provides digital services to nearly 160 million customers across six countries, focusing on technology-driven solutions to empower individuals.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VEON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $VEON stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Dubai, July 2, 2025



: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON”), announces today that it has completed the pricing of a private placement of USD 200 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2029 with institutional investors (the “Notes”), following its announcement on June 16, 2025 that it is considering options to raise external financing through a private placement.





The Notes, issued by VEON MidCo B.V., are priced at par and have an annual interest rate of 9.000%. The instrument’s expected credit rating from S&P and Fitch is BB-. The Notes will be guaranteed by VEON Amsterdam B.V. and will rank pari passu with VEON HQ’s outstanding debt.







VEON CFO Burak Ozer said:



“This successful new private placement marks another important milestone in VEON’s renewed capital markets story, and I am pleased to note investors’ confidence in VEON’s strategic trajectory and financial outlook. This new issuance reinforces VEON’s access to global capital markets.”





Settlement is expected to be July 15, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.





The proceeds from this transaction will be used for general corporate purposes and to optimize VEON’s capital structure.







About VEON







VEON is a Nasdaq-listed digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. For more information visit:



www.veon.com



.







Cautionary Statement







Neither the notes nor the related guarantee have been, or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and are being offered and sold in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable U.S. securities laws. There will be no public offering of the Notes in the United States.





There is no assurance that the notes will be issued or, if issued, as to the terms under which they will be issued.





Promotion of the notes in the United Kingdom is restricted by the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the “FSMA”), and accordingly, the notes are not being promoted to the general public in the United Kingdom. This announcement is only addressed to and directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals, as such term is defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the “Financial Promotion Order”), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (“high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.”) of the Financial Promotion Order, (iii) are outside the United Kingdom or (iv) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the FSMA) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”).





The notes will only be available to relevant persons and this announcement must not be acted on or relied on by anyone who is not a relevant person.





Manufacturer target market (MIFID II/UK MiFIR product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail investors in EEA or the United Kingdom.







Disclaimer







This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “expect,” “will,” “will be,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).





By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions and that the Group’s or any of its affiliates’ actual results of operations.







Contact Information









VEON







Hande Asik





Group Director of Communications







pr@veon.com







Investor Relations







ir@veon.com













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.