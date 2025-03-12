VEON Ltd. Announces 4Q 2024 Trading Update Release Date and Conference Call Details

VEON will release its 4Q 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for the same day.

Quiver AI Summary

VEON Ltd. announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2024 on March 20, 2025, at 10:00 GST (2:00 EST). Following the release, there will be a conference call with senior management at 16:00 GST (8:00 EST) the same day. Shareholders can register for the event via a provided link and have the opportunity to submit questions through a Q&A platform starting March 13, which will close 24 hours before the call. VEON, a digital operator serving nearly 160 million customers across six countries, aims to engage both retail and institutional shareholders during the conference. The company emphasizes that this press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

VEON is scheduled to release its financial results for Q4 2024 and full year 2024, providing transparency and accountability to its shareholders.

The company will host a conference call with senior management, offering investors direct access to discuss the results and company performance.

VEON is implementing a Q&A platform in partnership with Say Technologies, enhancing shareholder engagement by allowing both retail and institutional investors to submit and upvote questions for management.

VEON’s operations span six countries, engaging with nearly 160 million customers, highlighting its significant market presence and influence in digital connectivity and services.

Potential Negatives

VEON has not provided any specific financial expectations or highlights in the press release, which may raise concerns among investors about the anticipated performance for the quarter and full year.

The reliance on a third-party platform (Say Technologies) for managing Q&A could potentially lead to technical issues or concerns regarding transparency and direct communication with management during the conference call.

Using forward-looking statements may create ambiguity and uncertainty for investors, as they highlight inherent risks and potential inaccuracies in promises regarding future performance.

FAQ

When will VEON release its 4Q 2024 trading update?

VEON will release its 4Q 2024 trading update on 20 March 2025 at around 10:00 GST (2:00 EST).

How can I access the VEON 4Q 2024 conference call?

You can register for the VEON 4Q 2024 conference call through this link: https://veon-q4-2024-trading-update.open-exchange.net/.

What is the date for the VEON 4Q 2024 results conference call?

The VEON 4Q 2024 results conference call is scheduled for 20 March 2025 at 16:00 GST (8:00 EST).

How can shareholders submit questions for the VEON conference call?

Shareholders can submit and upvote questions via the Q&A platform starting on 13 March at https://app.saytechnologies.com/veon-2024-q4.

Who can participate in the Q&A during the VEON conference call?

All participants who register for the call can join the Q&A session by selecting 'Yes' when prompted.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VEON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $VEON stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





VEON to release 4Q 2024 trading update on 20 March 2025









Dubai, 12 March 2025



– VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON), a global digital operator, today confirms that the Group will release its selected financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2024, at or around 10:00 GST (2:00 EST) on 20 March 2025.





VEON will also host a results conference call with senior management at 16:00 GST (8:00 EST) on the same day.









4Q24 results conference call









To register and access the event, please click here or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser:



https://veon-q4-2024-trading-update.open-exchange.net/.







Once registered, you will receive registration confirmation on the email address mentioned during registration with the link to access the webcast and dial-in details to listen to the conference call over the phone.





We strongly encourage you to watch the event through the webcast link, but if you prefer to dial in, then please use the dial-in details.









Q&A









If you want to participate in the Q&A session, we ask that you select the ‘Yes' option on the ‘Will you be asking questions live on the call?’ dropdown. That will bring you to a page where you can join the Q&A room by clicking 'Connect to meeting’.





You will be brought into a zoom webinar where you can listen to the presentation and once Q&A begins, if you have a question, please use the ‘raise hand button’ on the bottom of your zoom screen. When it is your turn to speak, the moderator will announce your name as well as sending a message to your screen asking you to confirm you want to talk. Once accepted, please unmute your mic and ask your question.





To enhance engagement with the company’s shareholders and facilitate connections with its investors, VEON is partnering with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions, a selection of which will be answered by VEON management during the results conference call.





Starting on 13 March at 8:00 EST, the Q&A platform will become available, and all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for VEON management by visiting:



https://app.saytechnologies.com/veon-2024-q4



. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the trading update conference call. Shareholders can email



support@saytechnologies.com



for any support inquiries.





You can also submit your questions prior the event to VEON Investor Relations at



ir@veon.com



.





We look forward to your participation.







About VEON







VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq. For more information visit:



https://www.veon.com



.







Disclaimer







This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute operating model, governance, strategic and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Contact information







VEON





Investor Relations





Faisal Ghori







ir@veon.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.