VEON Ltd. and Engro Corporation Secure Regulatory Approval for Strategic Partnership in Pakistan's Telecommunications Infrastructure

VEON secures regulatory approvals for its partnership with Engro Corp to enhance telecommunications infrastructure in Pakistan.

Quiver AI Summary

VEON Ltd. has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals for its strategic partnership with Engro Corporation Limited to pool and manage telecommunications infrastructure assets in Pakistan. This collaboration, initially announced in December 2024, aims to improve infrastructure efficiency and digital investment in accordance with Pakistan's digital goals. Under the agreement, VEON's assets will be transferred to Engro Connect, a subsidiary of Engro Corp. The $188 million partnership will enable Jazz, VEON's digital operator in Pakistan, to lease the infrastructure for mobile services while easing its transition to a more asset-light model. Both companies view this partnership as a significant step towards enhancing telecommunications in Pakistan and driving economic growth through improved connectivity.

Potential Positives

VEON has secured all regulatory approvals for its partnership with Engro Corporation, a significant step that facilitates the pooling and management of telecommunications infrastructure assets in Pakistan.

The collaboration is expected to enhance the efficiency of infrastructure and digital investments in Pakistan, aligning with the country's digital ambitions.

Engro will pay Jazz approximately USD 188 million and guarantee the repayment of USD 375 million in intercompany debt, providing substantial financial support for VEON's operations.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in VEON's ServiceCo transformation, allowing it to continue delivering digital solutions in an asset-light model while strengthening its market position in Pakistan.

Potential Negatives

The significant financial transaction involves Engro paying approximately USD 188 million and guaranteeing USD 375 million in debt, which may indicate VEON's current need for liquidity and financial restructuring.

VEON's shift to an asset-light model might raise concerns about the long-term sustainability of its infrastructure services and its ability to maintain competitive advantages in the telecommunications market.

The reliance on a strategic partnership with Engro may pose risks, as it ties VEON's infrastructure management to another entity, potentially limiting its control over operations and decision-making in Pakistan's telecommunications sector.

FAQ

What is the strategic partnership between VEON and Engro Corporation?

VEON and Engro Corporation are partnering to pool and manage telecommunications infrastructure assets in Pakistan.

When was the partnership between VEON and Engro Corp announced?

The partnership was initially announced on December 5, 2024.

What regulatory approvals have been secured for the partnership?

The companies secured approvals from the Competition Commission of Pakistan, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and the Islamabad High Court.

How much is Engro paying Jazz as part of the agreement?

Engro will pay Jazz approximately USD 188 million as part of the partnership agreement.

What impact will this partnership have on Pakistan's digital infrastructure?

This partnership aims to enhance the efficiency of digital investments and support Pakistan’s digital transformation efforts.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VEON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $VEON stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Islamabad and Dubai, May 23, 2025:



VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” or “the Company”), announces that it has now secured all regulatory approvals for its strategic partnership with Engro Corporation Limited (“Engro Corp”) for the pooling and management of telecommunications infrastructure assets in Pakistan. The partnership, initially announced on December 5, 2024, is expected to enhance the efficiency of infrastructure and digital investments in the country, in line with Pakistan’s digital ambitions.





Under the agreement, VEON’s infrastructure assets housed under Deodar (Private) Limited, wholly owned by VEON through its subsidiary Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited, will vest into Engro Connect, an Engro Corp’s subsidiary, via a scheme of arrangement. The companies have secured the necessary regulatory approvals, including from the Competition Commission of Pakistan, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and the Islamabad High Court. The scheme of arrangement and related settlements are expected to be completed in June.





"This landmark agreement will accelerate Jazz’s transformation into an asset-light services company, unlocking further growth potential for both Jazz and Engro Corp in their respective areas, and ultimately strengthening Pakistan’s digital transformation. We are delighted to proceed in this collaboration with Engro Corp, which will set the standard in terms of how efficient infrastructure investments can drive digital growth in frontier markets,”



said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO and Chairman of Jazz Board.







“I am pleased to note that we are now progressing to closing our pioneering infrastructure partnership with Engro Corp. This marks a significant milestone in our ServiceCo transformation. We will continue delivering world-class digital solutions empowering millions of Pakistanis in an asset-light model, while collaborating with Engro Corp, a trusted leader, for the infrastructure layer,”



said Aamir Ibrahim, Jazz CEO.







“Prosperity and progress increasingly rely on technology and connectivity – and with this milestone, Engro strengthens its role as an enabler of Pakistan’s progress. This investment reinforces telecom infrastructure as a key vertical for us and we are keen on expanding access, empowering communities, and future-proofing the infrastructure that will drive growth for generations to come. This is a special moment for all of us at Engro, as this is what we have always stood for: ENabling GROwth,”



said the CEO of Engro Holdings, Mr. Abdul Samad Dawood.







As part of the arrangement, Engro will pay Jazz an amount of approximately USD 188 million and will guarantee the repayment of Deodar’s intercompany debt in the amount of USD 375 million. VEON’s digital operator Jazz will continue to lease Deodar’s extensive infrastructure for the provision of nationwide mobile voice and data services under a long-term partnership agreement.







About VEON







VEON is a Nasdaq-listed digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. For more information visit:



www.veon.com



.







About Jazz







Jazz is Pakistan’s leading digital operator with over 71.5 million cellular subscribers and 73 million MAUs of digital services as of Q4 2024. Jazz offers the most extensive portfolio of digital services in Pakistan, including JazzCash, the country’s leading fintech; Garaj, the largest onshore cloud and cybersecurity platform; and Tamasha, Pakistan’s largest homegrown OTT video streaming and entertainment platform.







About Engro Corporation Limited







Engro Corporation is a diversified Pakistani conglomerate that strives to solve pressing issues through its portfolio of businesses. It has developed businesses across the verticals of energy and related infrastructure, petrochemicals, food and agriculture, telecommunication infrastructure, and international trading, over a period of 50+ years. Many of these pioneering businesses have been established in collaboration with global partners including IFC, Royal Vopak, Royal FrieslandCampina, CMEC and others. To learn more about Engro Corporation, please visit



www.engrocorporation.com



.







Disclaimer







This release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s investment plans, digital products, business plans and commercial partnerships. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







VEON







Hande Asik





Group Director of Communications







pr@veon.com









ENGRO CORPORATION







Aman Haque





Vice-President, Corporate Communication







corpcomms@engro.com













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.