Veon initiated with a Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage of Veon (VEON) with a Buy rating and $48 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on VEON:
- VEON’s Jazz launches FikrFree AI-powered digital marketplace
- VEON to Consolidate Trading on Nasdaq
- Veon says considering letter from investor Shah Capital
- VEON Achieves Nasdaq Compliance Boosting Shareholder Confidence
- VEON Achieves Compliance with 2023 Financial Filing
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.