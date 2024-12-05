News & Insights

Stocks
VEON

Veon, Engro announce strategic partnership for infrastructure

December 05, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

VEON (VEON) announces that it is entering into a strategic partnership with Engro Corporation with respect to the pooling and management of its infrastructure assets, starting in Pakistan. In the first phase of the partnership, VEON’s infrastructure assets housed under Deoda Limited, a VEON Group company wholly owned by VEON through its subsidiary PMCL, will vest into Engro Corp’s subsidiary, Engro Connect, via a scheme of arrangement. VEON’s digital operator Jazz will continue to lease Deodar’s extensive infrastructure for the provision of nationwide mobile voice and data services under a long-term partnership agreement.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VEON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VEON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.