Veon, Engro announce strategic partnership for infrastructure

VEON (VEON) announces that it is entering into a strategic partnership with Engro Corporation with respect to the pooling and management of its infrastructure assets, starting in Pakistan. In the first phase of the partnership, VEON’s infrastructure assets housed under Deoda Limited, a VEON Group company wholly owned by VEON through its subsidiary PMCL, will vest into Engro Corp’s subsidiary, Engro Connect, via a scheme of arrangement. VEON’s digital operator Jazz will continue to lease Deodar’s extensive infrastructure for the provision of nationwide mobile voice and data services under a long-term partnership agreement.

