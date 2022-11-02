Veon conducts competitive sales process for Russian operations

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Veon VON.AS is conducting a competitive sales process for its Russian operations, the mobile operator said on Wednesday.

"There can be no assurance that the sales process mentioned above will result in an acceptable offer," the group said, adding that it was "exploring options".

Last month, Russian media reported, citing unidentified sources, that Veon might spin off its Russian Beeline mobile services from the wider company.

As of the first half of the year, Russia was the mobile operator's biggest market by revenue and core earnings.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((juliette.portala@tr.com ; +48 587 696 607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.