Veon appoints new CEO for Russia's Beeline

AMSTERDAM, April 3 (Reuters) - Amsterdam-based Veon VON.AS, which operates mobile networks in Russia, Pakistan, and North Africa, on Friday announced it appointed of Alexander Torbakhov as chief executive officer of Beeline Russia, VEON’s operations in Russia.

The company said the appointment is effective from April 6. Torbakhov, who previously served as deputy chairman of Russia's Sberbank SBER.MM, said in a statement that he was looking forward to "continuing the operational and financial transformation that began several months ago".

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Stephanie.vandenBerg@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.