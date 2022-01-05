VEON Appoints Karen Linehan As Non-executive Director

Markets
(RTTNews) - VEON Ltd. (VEON) said that Karen Linehan, former General Counsel of Sanofi, has joined the VEON Board as a non-executive director.

Karen spent more than 30 years at Sanofi in different legal roles, including more than a decade as General Counsel, leading the Legal, Ethics and Business Integrity function.

Karen's appointment fills the vacancy created with the resignation of Steve Pusey last year.

