VEON Announces Strong Early 2024 Financial Growth

May 31, 2024 — 09:57 am EDT

VEON (VEON) has released an update.

VEON Ltd. reports a robust financial performance in the first four months of 2024, with an 8.6% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching USD 1,278 million. Service revenue also rose by 7.5% to USD 1,226 million, while EBITDA saw a 2.1% increase to USD 528 million. The global digital operator attributes this growth to successful strategy execution and positive currency trends in some markets.

