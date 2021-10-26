VEON, Amdocs Collaborate For Digital Services In Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan

(RTTNews) - VEON Ltd. (VEON), a provider of connectivity and internet services said it has signed a 7-year agreement with and Amdocs (DOX), a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, to enable innovative digital services for VEON customers in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

VEON's Beeline mobile operators in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan expect to launch digital services by deploying Amdocs's microservices-based monetisation and commerce suites, using technology based on cloud-ready architecture. Under the agreement, Amdocs would provide new monetisation, service and network automation solutions, catalogue management, commerce and care systems, as well as enable new multi-channel front ends for digital services.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan represent fast growing markets for VEON under the Beeline brand. As of 30 June 2021, of VEON's 6.7 million customers in Uzbekistan, over 56% are 4G subscribers with access to digital services, while in Kazakhstan over 58% of its 10 million customers use 4G services.

Shares of Veon Ltd closed Monday's trade at $2.19, up $0.02 or 0.92 percent from previous close. Shares of Amdocs Limited closed Monday's trade at $80.27, down $0.89 or 1.10 percent from previous close.

