Veon Agrees To Sell 50.1% Stake In Beeline Kyrgystan To CG Cell Technology

March 26, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Global digital operator Veon Ltd. (VEON) Tuesday announced an agreement for the sale of its 50.1 percent indirect stake in Beeline Kyrgyzstan to CG Cell Technologies, which is wholly owned by CG Corp Global. The transaction values Beeline Kyrgyzstan's business at 3.4x 2023 EBITDA.

Veon said the sale is part of a strategy to simplify the Group's structure and focus on its large markets.

