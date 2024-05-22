News & Insights

Stocks

VEON Addresses Delay in Nasdaq Compliance Filing

May 22, 2024 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VEON (VEON) has released an update.

VEON Ltd. has received a notice from Nasdaq due to a delay in filing its annual report, caused by challenges in appointing an independent auditor compliant with PCAOB standards following its exit from Russia. The company has until July 19, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance, with the possibility of an extension until November 11, 2024. This notification does not affect the current trading status of VEON’s ADSs on Nasdaq nor its business operations.

For further insights into VEON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VEON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.