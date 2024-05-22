VEON Addresses Delay in Nasdaq Compliance Filing

VEON (VEON) has released an update.

VEON Ltd. has received a notice from Nasdaq due to a delay in filing its annual report, caused by challenges in appointing an independent auditor compliant with PCAOB standards following its exit from Russia. The company has until July 19, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance, with the possibility of an extension until November 11, 2024. This notification does not affect the current trading status of VEON’s ADSs on Nasdaq nor its business operations.

