Veolia will not seek Suez board seat if buys Engie stake-CEO

Benjamin Mallet Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Veolia will not ask for a seat on Suez board if the French company buys Engie's 29.9% stake in the water and waste group, CEO Antoine Frerot said on Friday.

Frerot also told reporters that Veolia would only use its voting rights in a Suez shareholder meeting to defend its interests.

