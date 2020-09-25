Veolia will not seek Suez board seat if buys Engie stake-CEO

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Veolia VIE.PA will not ask for a seat on Suez SEVI.PA board if the French company buys Engie's ENGIE.PA 29.9% stake in the water and waste group, CEO Antoine Frerot said on Friday.

Frerot also told reporters that Veolia would only use its voting rights in a Suez shareholder meeting to defend its interests.

