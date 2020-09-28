Markets

Veolia To Submit Improved Offer To Acquire Suez Equity From Engie

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Veolia confirmed that Engie having canceled its Board Scheduled on September 25, the company will submit its improved offer no later than September 30, 2020. On August 31, Veolia said it offered to buy 29.9 percent of the Suez shares from Engie for 15.50 euros per share in cash. ENGIE's Board considered that the proposal received from VEOLIA cannot be accepted under its proposed terms.

On July 31, 2020, Engie announced the launch of a strategic review including its stake in Suez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular