Veolia to improve offer to buy Engie's 29.9% stake in Suez - CEO

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - French utility Veolia VIE.PA will improve its offer to buy Engie's ENGIE.PA 29.9% stake in rival Suez SEVI.PA, CEO Antoine Frerot said on Friday.

Frerot also told reporters that Veolia has the financial capacity to enhance its bid.

Veolia last month offered 2.9 billion euros ($3.39 billion)for Engie's stake in Suez.

($1 = 0.8565 euros)

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Matthieu Protard. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.