Veolia to improve offer to buy Engie's 29.9% stake in Suez - CEO

Benjamin Mallet Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French utility Veolia will improve its offer to buy Engie's 29.9% stake in rival Suez, CEO Antoine Frerot said on Friday.

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - French utility Veolia VIE.PA will improve its offer to buy Engie's ENGIE.PA 29.9% stake in rival Suez SEVI.PA, CEO Antoine Frerot said on Friday.

Frerot also told reporters that Veolia has the financial capacity to enhance its bid.

Veolia last month offered 2.9 billion euros ($3.39 billion)for Engie's stake in Suez.

($1 = 0.8565 euros)

