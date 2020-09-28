Veolia to improve its offer for stake in Suez by Sept. 30

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French utility group Veolia VIE.PA said on Monday it would improve its offer to buy the bulk of Engie's ENGIE.PA stake in smaller rival Suez SEVI.PA by Sept. 30.

Veolia last month offered 2.9 billion euros ($3.37 billion)for a 29.9% stake in Suez owned by Engie, with a view to subsequently taking full control of Suez by buying up more shares.

Engie, which owns almost 32% of Suez, rejected Veolia's initial advance but has said it would consider a higher offer.

Veolia's CEO Antoine Frerot said on Friday that the company would increase its offer to buy a 29.9% stake in Suez and had the capacity to do so.

($1 = 0.8596 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.