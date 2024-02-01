Veolia strikes $25 million deal with Flint water crisis victims

*

Settlement resolves claims by Flint businesses, homeowners and residents

*

Victims said engineering firm Veolia exacerbated the water crisis

By Clark Mindock

Feb 1 (Reuters) - A Veolia subsidiary has reached a $25 million settlement with property owners and residents of Flint, Michigan, who claim the engineering firm's negligence prolonged the city's water crisis, the company said Thursday.

The French waste and water management company announced the agreement in principle less than two weeks before a months-long trial was scheduled to start in a Michigan federal courthouse.

Attorneys for the property owners and residents had planned to tell a jury during the trial that the engineering firm was hired to provide technical expertise to help Flint fix its troubled water system, but ultimately exacerbated the crisis.

The plaintiffs in their 2016 class action lawsuit had claimed the company failed to identify corroding pipes or recommend correct remediation measures, falling short of the standard of care expected from an engineering firm hired for that job.

Veolia said in a statement that it stands by its work in Flint and that some of its advice to help with corrosion was ignored by government officials. The company said it welcomes the opportunity to move forward with the settlement, adding that “all who were affected deserve justice.”

Ted Leopold, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, called the settlement “an important step forward to bringing a close to the horrible years of nightmares for the Flint community.”

The crisis began in 2014 when the city switched its water supply to the Flint River from Lake Huron to cut costs. Corrosive river water caused lead to leach from pipes, contaminating the drinking water and causing an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.

It was one of the country's worst public health crises in recent memory. The case became emblematic of racial inequality in the United States as it afflicted a city of about 100,000 people, more than half of whom are African American.

The settlement, if approved by the federal judge overseeing the case in Ann Arbor, would resolve claims by up to 90,000 people who allegedly suffered hair loss and rashes, as well as harms to their businesses and home values.

A $626 million settlement between Michigan and victims of the crisis was approved in 2021. An $8 million settlement with Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, another water engineering firm, was announced last year.

Thursday's settlement does not address thousands of outstanding claims by children, who are represented by different attorneys, and say they developed lead poisoning from the contamination, causing brain damage and other harms.

A separate lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is also pending.

The case is In re: Flint Water Cases, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, No. 5:16-cv-10444.

For the class: Ted Leopold of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; and Michael Pitt of Pitt McGehee Palmer Bonanni & Rivers

For Veolia: James Campbell of Campbell Conroy & O'Neil; and Michael Olsen of Mayer Brown

Read more:

Federal judge approves $626 million Flint, Michigan water settlement

Lawsuit over Flint, Michigan, crisis says 17 children have high lead levels (Reporting by Clark Mindock) Keywords: USA FLINT/WATER SETTLEMENT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.