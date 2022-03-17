Veolia sees 2022 profit rising to $1.2 bln after Suez takeover

March 17 (Reuters) - France's Veolia VIE.PA said on Thursday it should see its current net income grow by more than a fifth this year, after the water and waste management firm finalised the takeover of its top rival Suez.

The group, which won EU antitrust approval for the 13 billion euro deal in December after months of bitter wrangling with Suez, expects to increase its 2022 current net income to around 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion), from 896 million last year.

Veolia expects to add close to 10 billion euros to the 28 billion euro revenue it posted for 2021 - above its target of recovering this to its pre-pandemic level.

The group is still awaiting antitrust approval from the UK market regulator, which it expects to receive this year. It closed its tender offer for Suez shares at the end of January.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Dagmarah Mackos in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

