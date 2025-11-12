Markets

Veolia Secures A$700 Mln In Water Contracts, Expands Operations In Australia

November 12, 2025 — 06:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Veolia Environnement SA (VIE.PA), an environmental management services company, on Wednesday announced that its subsidiary Veolia Australia has secured A$700 million worth of water operation and maintenance contracts and extensions with key utilities, including Central Highlands Water, Hunter Water, and Seqwater.

Under the new agreements, Central Highlands Water awarded the company a 15-year contract, with an additional five-year option, to operate six water treatment plants, including a three-year sustainable energy partnership.

Hunter Water extended its partnership for another 10 years, with a five-year option, covering all treatment facilities, including the upcoming Belmont Desalination Plant.

Seqwater also extended Veolia's contract for the Gold Coast Desalination Plant for up to four years, during which Veolia will install 2,500 solar panels generating 2.32 GWh of renewable energy annually.

The company said that the contracts reinforce its position as one of Australia's largest private operators of water and wastewater infrastructure, delivering 1,480ML of safe drinking water daily to over 3 million Australians.

The company added that the new deals align with its GreenUp strategic program focused on innovation, sustainability, and cost efficiency for communities nationwide.

Veolia Environnement is 1% higher at EUR 29.22 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

