Veolia says convinced it can persuade Suez board to agree full takeover bid

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - French water and waste management group Veolia VIE.PA said it will make a full 18 euro ($21) per share takeover bid for rival Suez as soon as the board of Suez agrees it, adding it was convinced it could manage to persuade Suez board to do so.

"We are convinced that we will manage to persuade the board of directors of Suez, either in its current form or, failing that, after a general meeting, of the relevance of our proposal," Veolia said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8573 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Louise Heavens)

