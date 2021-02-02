VIE

Veolia reaffirms its 29.9% Suez stake is not for sale

French water and waste management giant Veolia reaffirmed on Tuesday its 29.9% stake in rival Suez was not for sale, saying it was committed to its merger plan for the two companies.

Suez and Veolia have been locked in a bitter dispute for months as Suez opposes Veolia's takeover plans.

In a press release, Veolia also said it remained open to discussions with Suez' board of directors on the merger plan.

Suez said last month that French investment fund Ardian and U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) had formulated a letter of intent proposing various investment scenarios, including possibly a bid for the whole company, as an alternative to Veolia's plan.

