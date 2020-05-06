Veolia Q1 Profit Down On Weak Revenues

(RTTNews) - French resource management firm Veolia Environnement (VE) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter current net income group share was 121 million euros, down 41.9 percent from 209 million euros last year.

Current net income group share excluding items was 117 million euros, compared to 189 million euros last year.

Current EBIT was 392 million euros, down 18 percent from 484 million euros a year ago. EBITDA reached 970 million euros, a decrease of 5.9 percent from the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter declined 1.6 percent to 6.68 billion euros from 6.79 billion euros last year. Revenue declined 1.3 percent at constant exchange rates.

As previously announced, due to the absence of visibility associated with the sanitary crisis, the 2020 objectives have been suspended.

