Veolia Q1 Current Net Income Climbs; Confirms FY21 View; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - French resource management firm Veolia Environnement (VE) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter current net income group share climbed 54.7 percent to 188 million euros from last year's 121 million euros.

Excluding capital gains and losses on financial divestitures net of tax, current net income attributable to owners were 186 million euros, compared to 117 million euros a year ago.

Current EBIT was 469 million euros, up 19.6 percent from last year's 392 million euros. EBITDA increased 11.2 percent from last year to 1.08 billion euros.

Revenue for the quarter was 6.81 billion euros, up 2 percent from 6.68 billion euros a year ago. Revenue grew 4 percent at constant exchange rates and 3 percent at constant scope and exchange rates.

Revenue was also up 2.8 percent at constant forex compared to the first quarter in 2019.

Looking ahead, the company said it is ahead of 2021 objectives and confirmed that 2021 will be a very good year in terms of growth and profits.

Despite continued impact of sanitary crisis in the beginning of the year, Veolia will more than offset 2020 and deliver strong results growth in 2021.

For the year, the company projects EBITDA above 4 billion euros, a growth of more than 10 percent from last year, and revenue above 2019.

The company also plans to recover the pre-crisis dividend policy in 2021

In Paris, Veolia shares were trading at 26.40 euros, up 1.54 percent.

