Veolia Owns 86.22% Of Suez's Share Capital

(RTTNews) - Veolia will own 551.45 million Suez shares representing 86.22% of the share capital and voting rights of Suez, as per the French financial-markets regulator's provisional results of Veolia's tender offer for Suez shares.

The final result will be announced on Monday, January 10, 2022, Veolia said in a statement.

As per the French Autorité des marchés financiers' (AMF) general regulations, Veolia will request the reopening of the offer for a period expected to run from January 12 to January 27, 2022. The reopening will allow shareholders who have not tendered their shares to do so under unchanged conditions.

Veolia also confirms its intention to proceed with the squeeze-out and delisting of Suez shares in the event that the number of shares not tendered to the offer by minority Suez shareholders does not represent, at the end of the reopened offer, more than 10% of the capital and voting rights of Suez.

