Veolia offers to keep all Suez activities in France in revived offer

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - French waste and water group Veolia VIE.PA is offering to keep all activities of Suez SEVI.PA in France, as part of a proposal to revive its bid for its domestic rival, the Veolia chairman and chief executive said on Thursday.

The proposal would make it possible to maintain Suez water and waste activities in France within the same single entity and pave the way for a "prompt" solution to the dispute between the two groups, Antoine Frerot told a conference call.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.