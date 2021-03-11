VIE

Veolia offers to keep all Suez activities in France in revived offer

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

French waste and water group Veolia is offering to keep all activities of Suez in France, as part of a proposal to revive its bid for its domestic rival, the Veolia chairman and chief executive said on Thursday.

The proposal would make it possible to maintain Suez water and waste activities in France within the same single entity and pave the way for a "prompt" solution to the dispute between the two groups, Antoine Frerot told a conference call.

